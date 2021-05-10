A fire broke out in Kuwait’s largest oil field

A fire erupted on Monday at Kuwait’s largest oil field, injuring two workers, the country’s state-run news agency confirmed.

According to the state-run KUNA news agency, citing Qusai al-Amer, the Kuwait Oil Company spokesman said that the injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The blaze at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait, which produces over 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, did not impact production. Burgan is among the world’s largest producing fields, ranked second only to Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. Most of the country’s production comes from a single field, Burgan.