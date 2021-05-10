City’s civic body takes quick Antigen Test to doorstep

Among all districts in West Bengal, Kolkata, registering the highest number of new Covid-19 cases every day. Now the city’s civic body came forward with a plan to take the Rapid Antigen Test to the doorstep of citizens. The civic body and the state government have also urged the high-rise housing societies and campuses to come up with quarantine facilities and isolation centers with oxygen facilities.

A senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said, “When the first wave hit in 2020, we had seen that many housing societies and high-rise buildings became hot spots of Covid-19. Many had to be declared as containment zones”. With a dedicated helpline, the KMC plans to reach high-rise buildings and large housing societies.

A senior official of the civic body said, “A dedicated mobile number (9831036572) has been launched for the purpose. Residents living in high-rise buildings and large housing societies can call on this number. If the number of residents is more than 30, the KMC would send a vehicle to conduct tests there”.

On Sunday, Kolkata, together with the two adjacent districts of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, accounts for nearly 50% of the 19,441 new cases that have been recorded.