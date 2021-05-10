Covid-19 Update: 787 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

787 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 202,137. The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated this.

The Ministry has also informed that 18 people lost their lives due to the infection. The death toll now stands at 2138. Till now 1485,607 recoveries were re[ported in Oman.

At present there are 732 people were admitted in hospitals in the country. In this 263 people were admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate is at 91.8% and the fatality rate is at 1.1% in Oman.