India does not need to be ‘lectured from anyone’ ; French President Macron

While India battles with the fatal virus Covid-19, France, one of the country’s trusted associates, has asserted its belief in India’s power to stop the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the India-EU virtual summit, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his harmony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of 26 other EU leaders telling India did not require a “lecture from anyone” on vaccine stocks.

Between the huge propaganda unleashed by a part of foreign media to degrade and humiliate India in international discussions over its Covid-19 policy, particularly on the stocks of vaccines, French President Macron stated that India does not require to be ‘lectured from anyone’ on vaccine supplies. French President also emphasized India’s vaccine commodities to many nations in the course of the pandemic.

“India does not need to listen to lectures from anyone about vaccine supplies. India has exported a lot for humanity to many countries. We know what situation India is in,” the French President said. The virtual summit was chaperoned by Germany’s Angela Merkel and the EU president Ursula von der Leyen and amongst heads of the European nations. Convicting first-world nations for barring vaccines to other countries, President Emmanuel Macron said that the fast precedence of the advanced nations should be to first give more shots to poor countries.“We must turn this vaccine into a global public good,” President Macron said. He also said that the European Union was heading the way in vaccine donations and named for the United States and Britain to yield more.

Following the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, India had yet again come to the world’s support by strongly supplying vaccines to its adjacent and other emerging nations at a remarkably affordable value, besides providing millions of doses to favorable countries for free. At a time when Covid-19 hit devastation across the globe, India shipped original vaccines to as many as 95 nations under its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ drive. More than 67 million COVID-19 jabs have been transshipped to nations globally, including Iran, Uganda, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Brazil, amongst others after India started producing the vaccines. Though, the export of vaccines to other nations has been currently suspended as domestic requirements have developed.