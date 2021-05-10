Indian Railway cancels several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railway has cancelled several trains. The Railway cancelled trains due to rise in the coronavirus infection cases in the country. Earlier also the public sector transporter in the country has cancelled several trains due to low passenger rush.

Also Read: Gulf country to lift coronavirus guidelines

Earlier in April, the Railway has cancelled 40 trains. In the last week, the Northern Railway Zone has cancelled several premium trains.

Here’s the list of trains cancelled till further orders:

02006- Kalka- New Delhi Shatabdi Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02014- Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02055- New Delhi- Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02058- Una Himachal to New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special (cancelled from May 10)

02264- Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02266- Jammu Tawi to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02401- Kota-Dehradun Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

04042- Dehradun- Delhi Festival Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

04516- Shimla- Kalka Festival Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

04533- Delhi- Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express Special (cancelled from May 10)

04605- Yoganagari Rishikesh- Jammu Tawai Express Special (cancelled from May 10)

04609- Rishikesh- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkund Special (cancelled from May 10)

02263- Pune- Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special Train (cancelled from May 11)

02434- Hazrat Nizamuddin- Chennai Central Rajdhani Special (cancelled from May 12)

04022- Jaipur- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Special Express (cancelled from May 12)

02441- Bilaspur- New Delhi Rajdhani Special (cancelled from May 13)

02433- Chennai Central- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special (cancelled from May 14).