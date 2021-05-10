‘These results tell us clearly that we need to put our house in order’: Sonia Gandhi

AICC president Sonia Gandhi has asked the Congress workers across the country to take seriously the setbacks that the party faced in recent assembly elections and asked to put the party in order. The interim president of Congress said this while addressing the meeting of Congress Working Committee.

“We want them to tell us why we performed well below expectation. These results tell us clearly that we need to put our house in order. We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly,” said Sonia Gandhi.

Congress has faced massive defeat in the assembly election held for 4 stats and 1 union territory. In West Bengal the party did not got a single seat. In Assam Congress got only 20 seats.