229 taxmen died in line of duty due to Covid-19: Anurag Thakur

On Saturday, Anurag Thakur Minister of State for Finance condoled the death of 229 taxmen in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications, says the nation will always remain grateful to them. The minister also said that in the line of duty amid the pandemic, many as 110 officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and 119 officials of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have lost their lives.

“You are risking your lives in service of the nation in this hour of crisis and the nation is grateful for your service. It is because of your service that essential medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders and equipment are being swiftly cleared at various ports of entry. It is because of your service that the wheels of the government system are running efficiently,” the minister said.

The minister added, “I also want to take a moment to remember 110 officers of CBIC and 119 officers of CBDT who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones”. He also appealed to everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated.

