Covid-19 Update: 576 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 576 new coronavirus cases along with 9 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 202,713 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in Oman. In this 186,391 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2148.

At present there are 14,174 active cases in Oman. 729 people are under medical treatment in the country. In this 255 were admitted in ICUs.