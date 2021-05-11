Eid Al Fitr first day announced in two countries

Two Asian countries had announced the Eid Al Fitr first day. Indonesia and Malaysia has announced this on Tuesday. Both the countries had informed that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted. So, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan. The first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13.

Also Read: Gulf country imposes 14-day quarantine for all visitors

Meanwhile, UAE and Saudi Arabia have urged Muslims to try to spot the crescent on Tuesday evening.

Umat Islam di Malaysia sambut Aidilfitri pada Khamis, 13 Mei – Penyimpan Mohor Besar Raja-Raja pic.twitter.com/QxsIqjIltZ — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 11, 2021