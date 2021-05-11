Farewell to my associate of 40 yrs: Hema Malini after her secretary succumbs to Covid-19

Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini informed that her secretary Markand Mehta has died of Covid-19 related complications. On Saturday, Malini took to social media wrote a heartfelt note to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was part of her family. Along with pictures of Mehta, Malini wrote: “With heavy heart, I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family. We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever”.

Malini’s actor daughter Esha Deol also bid farewell to Mehta and said he will be missed a lot. “He was a member of our family & he is irreplaceable. He was the best for you mamma @dreamgirlhema. What a dedicated human. Will miss you our dearest Mehta uncle. May his soul rest in peace,” Deol wrote.

On Saturday, according to a health department official, Mumbai reported 2,664 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,73,235, while the death toll in the city increased to 13,713 with 62 fresh fatalities.