Free parking announced in one more emirate in UAE

Free parking has been announced in one more emirate in UAE during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Ajman has announced this. The Ajman Municipality announced that the paid parking zones in Ajman will be free to use during Eid Al Fitr holidays. The parking will be free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai announced that parking would be free during the Eid break – from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.