It’s always special to turn 18: Shahid Kapoor on completing 18 years in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently completed 18 years in the industry. To celebrate his milestone, the actor on his verified social media handle shared gratitude towards his fans.

On Instagram, with a picture of himself lying on the grass while glancing at the camera for a selfie, he wrote a brief caption, which read, “Thank you all for all the wishes. It’s always special to turn 18. Keep it real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful. Make it count you all. Tomorrow is today.”

Within minutes, the actor’s comment section has filled congratulatory messages from friends, fans, and followers. Red-heart and fire emoticons were a common sight in his comments box. Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neliima Azeem also reacted to his son’s milestone. She dropped two comments. In the first comment, she showered blessings, “Lovely..so proud of you darling son???? for the next great 18 years.. “, while the second read, “Love the pic… The gaze straight into the ? heart. ”

Although Kapoor was featured in Dil to Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999) as a background dancer, his first featured film was 2003’s release Ishq Vishk. Currently, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Jersey, which is also a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name.