Liquor shops allowed to open with Covid-19 protocols in place

Noida: Administration has decided to reopen liquor shops. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen liquor shops in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad. The liquor shops in Noida will be opened from 10 am to 7 pm, while in Ghaziabad, the liquor shops has been instructed to open from Tuesday.

The government has informed that all liquor shops must have to maintain Covid-19 protocols. The buyers have to maintain a minimum six feet social distancing, and they will not be provided liquors without masks.

Also Read: ‘Hundreds of crores were spent on advertisement by CM , but didn’t open single hospital ‘

The Uttar Pradesh government has earlier imposed ‘Corona cess’ on liquor. The prices of liquor has been increased by Rs 10-40 per bottle. The cess of Rs 10 has been imposed on regular-premium category liquor, Rs 20 on super premiere, Rs 30 on scotch and Rs 40 on liquor imported from abroad.