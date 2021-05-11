My family, I have isolated ourselves: Jr NTR on testing Covid-19 positive

On Monday, Jr NTR has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor shared the news with his fans via Twitter. He said that he is doing fine and is in isolation with his family. He also urged those who came in contact with him to get tested. The actor wrote, “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe (sic).”

Jr NTR is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others. The film will be released in five languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on 13 October.