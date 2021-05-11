Security forces gunned down 3 terrorists in an encounter

Security forces had neutralised 3 terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Vailoo in the Komernag area in Anantnag district on Tuesday. Security forces confirmed that the militants belonged to Pakistan based terrorists outfit, Lashkar E Taiba.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.