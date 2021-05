The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at 49,161.81 lower by 340.60 points. NSE Nifty settled lower by 91.60 points at 14,850.80.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, IOC, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Tata Consumer. The top losers in the market were HDFC, Kotak Bank, Hindalco, Wipro and Divi’s Lab .