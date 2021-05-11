DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik pardons 797 prisoners including foreigners in Oman

May 11, 2021, 01:35 pm IST

Muscat: Ruler of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has pardoned 797 prisoners. His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued his special pardon on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. This includes 301 foreigners.

“His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Leader, issues his special pardon to a group of prison inmates convicted in various cases, whose number reached 460, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr taking into account the families of these inmates”, said the statement issued online by Oman News Agency.

 

 

