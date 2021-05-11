The battle isn’t easy, take some time off: Shilpa Shetty on Covid-19

On Monday, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty told her followers that it’s okay to take a break from social media amidst the current pandemic situation. Recently, her whole family excluding her tested positive for COVID-19. She informed it through her social media handle and also told that her family has been recovering well.

Now the actress came up with another post with her picture and wrote, “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19 or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off.”

“You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!” Along with it, a quote from American writer and activist Audre Lorde, “Self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation.”

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 cases has been rapidly increasing. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

On the professional front, Shilpa will soon be seen in ‘Hungama 2’, the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama ‘Hungama.’ The actress also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial ‘Nikamma’.