‘ Top echelons of Congress would stop misleading people, creating false panic’: BJP President JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP national president, JP Nadda accused that the Congress party is spreading fake news and misleading people. BJP president said this in a letter wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Your party, under your leadership, is doing no favours to itself by opposing lockdowns and then demanding for the same (sic), ignoring the Centre’s advisories on the second wave of Covid and then saying they did not get any information, holding massive election rallies in Kerala causing a spike in Covid cases while grandstanding about election rallies elsewhere, supporting protests but speaking about following Covid guidelines,” wrote Nadda.

“Even when the second wave was on the rise, your party leaders were happier being seen in super spreader political events in north India, where there was no regard for masks or social distancing. This is not an era when such information can be erased from public memory”, he added.

“One would wish that while India is fighting COVID-19 with utmost courage, the top echelons of Congress would stop misleading people, creating false panic and even contradicting their stands based on political considerations,” Nadda wrote.