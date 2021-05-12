5 dead after consuming spurious liquor

Lucknow: Five people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor. The tragic incident is reported from Singhora Makhdumpur village in Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Three were still undergoing treatment and four others have been discharged.

The deceased and others consumed spurious liquor purchased from Mittupur village at a marriage party. After drinking they complained of uneasiness and some lost consciousness. They were rushed to a nearby private clinic. Three died on the way, two others succumbed at the district hospital, where they were later shifted.

Police has arrested five persons in connection with the case. Authorities had also suspended in-charge of Jaitpur police station and four constables.