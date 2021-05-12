Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down again

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of gold has slipped down again. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.32% at Rs 47,480 for 10 grams. Silver futures on MCX dropped 0.76% or Rs 745 to Rs 67,820 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has edged lower and reached at Rs. 35,600 lower by Rs.160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4450 lower by Rs.20.

In the international market, the price of spot gold slipped down 0.2% at US dollar 1,832.73 per ounce . US gold futures eased 0.1% to US dollar 1,834.30.