Covid-19: Pangolin saved from coronavirus positive man, tested for infection

Bhubaneshwar: A pangolin, which was recently rescued from aCOVID-19 positive man n Bangriposi area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, conducted a coronavirus test.

According to the reports, the pangolin was in the custody of a man who had tested positive for COVID-19. Vanoomitra Acharya, Animal Rescue secretary, told the strange animal was rescued from the man, and before releasing it in the forest, a COVID-19 test was performed on it. If the test report comes in positive, the scaly anteater will be placed in isolation, Acharya added.

“We recovered a pangolin from Bangriposi area. The accused, who was in possession of it, was #COVID19 positive. Today, the pangolin was tested. If found to be positive, it’ll be kept in isolation. Otherwise, it’ll be released into the forest,” Vanoomitra Acharya told news agency ANI.