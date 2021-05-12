Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Friday in these countries

UAE: Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Friday in two countries. Pakistan and New Zealand will observe Eid Al Fitr on Friday.

“The new moon for Shawaal has not been sighted today (Wednesday). Therefore, the Hilal Committee would like to announce that we will complete 30 days of fasting tomorrow and Eid will be observed all over New Zealand on Friday, May 14 2021,” the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said.

The UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announced that they will observe Eid Al Fitr on Thursday.