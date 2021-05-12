IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorm in several parts of the country

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm in several parts of the country in next 3-4 days.
The IMD informed that thunderstorm with lightning, hail and squall is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana.
“Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on May 13,” said the official statement.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over isolated places in North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Goa and Telangana on May 16.
