Indian Railway cancels several trains: Full list

Kolkata: Indian Railway has again cancelled several express and passenger trains. The Northeast Frontier Railway Zone has cancelled several trains running through Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. The trains were cancelled due to low passenger rush.

Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled a total of 31 trains with effect from May 12. Some trains are cancelled from May 13, 14 and 15.

Here’s the list of trains cancelled:

05467/ 48- Siliguri- Bamanhat inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

05811/ 12- Dhubri- Guwahati express special (cancelled from May 12)

05767/ 68- Siliguri- Alipurduar Junction inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

05719/ 20= Katihar- Siliguri Junction inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

05749/ 50/ 51/ 52- New Jalpaiguri- Haldibari passenger special (cancelled from May 12)

05815/ 16- Guwahati- Dekargaon inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

07541/ 42- Siliguri- Dhubri inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

07525/ 26- Siliguri- New Bongaigaon DEMU special (cancelled from May 12)

05959/ 60/ 61- Dibrugarh town- Howrah junction express special (cancelled from May 14)

03033/ 34- Howrah- Katihar Express Special (cancelled between May 13- 18)

03141/ 42- Sealdah- New Alipurduar Express Special (cancelled between May 13- 18)

03163/ 64- Sealdah- Saharsa Junction Express Special (cancelled between May 14- 18)

03145/ 46- Kolkata- Radhikapur Express Special (cancelled between May 14- 18)

03063- Howrah- Balurghat Express Special (cancelled between May 13- 21)