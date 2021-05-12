SBI Clerk notification 2021: Apply online now…

State Bank of India Clerk 2021, registration started. 5327 vacancies available. The last date to apply is May 17, 2021. Candidates who are interested can get more details on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

The preliminary exam will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2021. The main examination is catalogued tentatively for July 31, 2021. The application fee for the exam is Rs. 750/- for the General category and no fees for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD category. For more clarification check out the details given below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates between 20 years to 28 years of age are eligible to apply. Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved category candidates as per the government norms. Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

A 4% horizontal reservation will be provided for candidates with Benchmark Disabilities. Those who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

Qualified candidates will get Rs.17900-47920 as a monthly salary with a starting basic pay of Rs.19900. The basic pay includes two advance increments admissible to the graduates. Check out the online site of SBI for more clarifiaction.