Shweta Singh Kirti,in memorable moments with Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a montage celebrating her son Nirvanh’s sixth birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video clip which also features several moments of Sushant with his nephew.The song Maskhari from the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara is also heard in the video.

Reacting to the post, fans compared the child with the late actor. They also poured their love in the comments section were Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday to our little munchkin. Thanks Ananya for making such a beautiful video.” Fans got emotional as they left comments under the post.One of the fan commented that adorable little munchkin and lots of love and blessings to my little baby.

The actor left for the heavenly abode on April 29, last year. His fans miss him a lot and often makes the actor trend on Twitter. Sushant made his debut with a TV serial ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and later went on to star in Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in the film Kai Po Che and later starred in many films including Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, MS Dhoni,The Untold Story. His last film was Dil Bechara.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His family accused his girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide. Three central agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED), are investigating the case.Recently, Sushant’s 2019 film Chhichhore bagged the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards. Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the film dedicated the award to him.