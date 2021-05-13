103-yr-old freedom fighter recovered from Covid-19 in 5 days

Bengaluru: A 103-year-old eminent freedom-fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy beats the novel coronavirus in just 5 days. Doreswamy had COVID-related symptoms five days ago, so he went for a check-up in Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru, where he tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted.

Doreswamy was quoted as saying, “Treatment was started but I did not have any complications and I have recovered. I am feeling better now. I have some cough. I will go for a checkup again on May 17 but there is no complication now”.

Doreswamy’s treatment was personally observed by Jayadeva Institute director Dr. CN Manjunath, who is an eminent cardiologist and son-in-law of former PM HD Deve Gowda. He was discharged on Wednesday.

HS Doreswamy, who was born on April 10, 1918, was an eminent figure in the freedom struggle. He was graduated from Bengaluru’s Central College with bachelor of science. Participated in the Quit India movement, during which he was put behind bars for 14 months in 1943. Other than teaching, he also has a newspaper called Pauravani. Over the decades, Doreswamy has stood up for several causes. Early last year, Doreswamy at the age of 102 participated in a five-day protest in Bengaluru against CAA.