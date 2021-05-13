Allu Arjun tests negative for Covid-19, shares video of meeting kids after 15 days

On Wednesday, Actor Allu Arjun revealed he has tested negative for the coronavirus after 15 days of home quarantine and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers.

On an Instagram post, the actor wrote: “Hello everyone. I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love.”

He also shared a video clip of meeting his kids after 15 days of quarantine on Instagram Stories and Twitter. On Twitter along with the video he wrote, “Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much.”

Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much ? pic.twitter.com/ubrBGI2mER — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

On the career front, Allu Arjun currently awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, which will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.