Bharat Biotech says ‘disheartening’; while 2 CM’s complain of slow vaccine production

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech has termed the complaints as “disheartening” after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit other companies to manufacture Covaxin and Covishield to tide over the vaccine crisis.

Bharat Biotech’s joint managing director Suchitra Ella said the company had sent Covaxin to 18 states, which includes Delhi and AP. While some states complaining about the company’s plans was disheartening at a time when the company was trying to beat out vaccines in spite of manpower and lockdown challenges.

“Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24×7 for U,” Ella tweeted early on Wednesday

Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24×7 for U ?? pic.twitter.com/FmQl4vtqXC — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 11, 2021

On Tuesday, both Kejriwal and Jagan wrote to PM Modi pointing out that the recent supply of vaccine doses is not enough to provide the country’s demand and inquired transfer of Covaxin technology to other companies to facilitate the quick making of vaccines.