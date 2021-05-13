Covid-19 Update: 1512 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: 1512 new coronavirus cases along with 1474 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE.

Till now 542,158 people were infected with coronavirus infection in UAE. In this 522,356 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1623. At present there are 18,179 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 212,212 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 46 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

Meanwhile, the UAE could be on the verge of bending the Covid curve, doctors say, as April registered the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases this year, and new infections outnumbered recoveries — a pattern seen for the first time this year in the UAE. Doctors pointed out that with a high number of cases in the first few months, many patients are still recovering, which explains the comparatively lower count of recoveries. Covid cases have been steadily declining in the UAE.