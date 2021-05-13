“Curbed” Religious freedom ; US hits on China& other nations

On Wednesday, the Biden regime pointed at China and many other nations for curbing religious liberty as it progresses ahead with its intention of reestablishing human rights as a central focus of American foreign policy. The rebuke was related to that filed by the Trump administration, which had been scrutinized for prioritizing religious freedom over other claims, and showed progression in the US status that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.”

However, a senior executive stated that religious freedom is just one factor in the administration’s more extensive human rights tact. Much as his forerunner did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the liberation of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to punish China for strict restrictions on its citizens” ability to worship freely. He also declared a travel prohibition on a former senior Chinese official the US blames for killing members of the Falun Gong religious order.

“China broadly criminalizes religious expression and continues to commit crimes against humanity and genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and members of other religious and ethnic minority groups,” Blinken told reporters as he revealed the statement for the calendar year 2020. The release itself said Christians, Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and Falun Gong practitioners in China all experience “severe societal discrimination in employment, housing, and business opportunities.”

While Blinken did not forgive China from analysis, his comments were less comprehensive than those of previous Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during past religious freedom events. Pompeo was especially severe in his denunciation of China’s handling of the Uyghurs and other spiritual minorities, often dedicating complete speeches to the problem. In his remarks, Blinken also lashed out at injustices of religious freedom in Iran, Myanmar, Russia. Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, all of which were recognized in the report as offenders.