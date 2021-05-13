Eid-Ul-Fitr: BSE, NSE to remain closed today

Indian stock markets will remain closed today, May 13, on account of EId-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). The share market will be closed for equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment as per BSE holiday calendar list. For the commodity market, trading will be closed for morning and afternoon sessions and regular trading will take place in the evening.

The stock markets will remain closed on July 21, 2021 on the day of Bakri Id. The next stock market holiday will be on August 19, 2021 for Muharram.

In April, the markets were closed thrice, on April 2, April 14 and April 21, as a part of Good Friday, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navmi respectively.