ICC released its latest ‘Test Team Rankings’

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest Test Team Rankings. Team India has retained its top spot in the rankings. New Zealand is in the second position. Both the teams are the finalists of ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

India have gained one rating point. India has a total of 121 points. New Zealand has 120 points. India has gained 2914 points from 24 matches. New Zealand had gained 2166 points from 18 matches.

England with 109 points have climbed a place to third and is followed by Australia with 108 points. Pakistan (94) are fifth, while West Indies (84) have jumped two places to sixth. South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have slipped to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35).