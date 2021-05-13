Kerala: IMD issues Orange and Yellow alert in the state, heavy rainfall expected

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Meteorological Department has said that a low-pressure area has formed in the south-eastern Arabian Sea. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rain in various parts of Kerala due to low-pressure formation and movement. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has warned coastal areas to be extra vigilant as the low-pressure area could turn into a cyclone and the cyclone’s trajectory is very close to the Kerala coast.

Extreme levels of rainfall above 204 mm in 24 hours are called extreme rainfall. This type of rain is extremely dangerous. Hence, it is suggested that preparations similar to the Red Alert should be made in the state. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in various districts in the coming days.

Orange alert

The Central Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the following districts. Extreme levels of rainfall are forecast in these districts. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in isolated areas at 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

May 14, 2021: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki

May 15, 2021: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

May 16, 2021: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha

It is also suggested that precautions similar to the Red Alert be taken in case of heavy rains forecast.

Yellow Alert

May 13, 2021: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram

May 14, 2021: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

May 15, 2021: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam

May 16, 2021: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

May 17, 2021: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur

These places are prone to heavy or very heavy rains. Heavy rainfall means 64.5 mm to 115 mm in 24 hours.

— Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) May 13, 2021

In the case of a low-pressure area turning into a hurricane, the sea level rise is likely to intensify and strong winds are expected along the coast. Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in the orange and yellow alert districts.