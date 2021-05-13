Man sings song for his dying Covid positive mother via video call, doctor shares story

Amid the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India, many healthcare workers have taken to social media to share their agony. on Twitter, a doctor shared a story of a dying patient’s son who wanted to speak to her mother one last time.

Dr. Dipshikha Ghosh tweeted on Wednesday, “Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother, and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me, and hung up.”

The doctor added, “Me and the nurses stood there. We shake our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs.”

Soham Chatterjee’s rendition of the 1973 song and the reasons behind it has moved countless people on social media. The post has garnered over 40 thousand likes and shares, with many writing that the story “broke their heart”.