Opposition leaders write to Modi on measures to handle Covid

New Delhi: For suggesting many measures for fighting the current COVID-19 wave in India, 12 opposition leaders of various parties have written a joint letter to PM Narendra Modi. Some of the signatories in the letter were – Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The leaders, made a two-page document, including some chief ministers who have proposed PM Modi to held mass vaccination drives, discontinuing the central vista project among other measures.

“Invoke compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production. Spend budgetary allocation of Rs. 35,000 crores for the vaccines… Stop Central Vista construction. Use the allocated money for procuring oxygen and vaccines, instead… Release all money held in the unaccounted private trust fund, PMCares to buy more vaccines, Oxygen and medical equipment required,” the letter says.

Pandemic has assumed dimensions of a human catastrophe: Opposition

The leaders have asked in the letter asked the Centre to provide Rs 6000 per month to the unemployed and provision of foodgrains for those in need. The leaders, including former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s D Raja, have also asked the centre to go back to the three Central farm laws which, they have said, will help protect lakhs of ‘annadatas’ during pandemic times.

Stating that the pandemic has considered ‘unprecedented dimensions of a human catastrophe’, the leaders have said that the Central government has ‘ignored or refused’ the recommendations given by them in the past.

“Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people,” it reads.