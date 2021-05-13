Prakash Padukone discharged from hospital post-Covid-19 recovery

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. Prakash’s friend Vimal Kumar has given this information to a news website. Prakash Padukone, a former national badminton player, was admitted to the hospital in Bengaluru on 1 May after he was found to be Covid positive as his fever was not decreasing in home isolation. But, now he has returned home after being discharged from the hospital.

Vimal Kumar said, “Prakash has been discharged from the hospital. He is now at home and is perfectly fine. His family is also completely healthy.” Deepika, her mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha were also found positive after Prakash. The actress didn’t share any statements on social media. All three were in home isolation. And now everyone has recovered from the novel Coronavirus.