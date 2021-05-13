Remembering times when Rekha almost married now Pak PM Imran Khan

The ‘Silsila’ between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha is a favourite tale of Bollywood industry. Reports also say that the co-stars were indeed madly in love even though Bachchan was already married to Jaya Bhaduri. But did you know that Rekha was once said to be quite fond of former Pakistan skipper and presently Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. In 1985, an Indian daily suggested how Rekha’s mother had also approved of the relationship.

The report claimed that Imran Khan almost got married to Indian Bollywood diva Rekha. It is also believed that Rekha’s mother was quite happy with the development in her daughter’s life. The report stated about Rekha’s mom, ‘She had gone to Delhi and consulted a najoomi (astrologer) if Imran could be an ideal suiter to her daughter. Well, no one knows what the najoomi had said but Rekha’s mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to her family.’

The same report also claimed that Imran Khan stayed almost the whole of April in Bombay. During this period, he and Rekha were seen enjoying each other’s company on the sea beach, the residence of Premi Shivar Godrej and at nightclubs. Not only this, the report even claimed, ‘Those who saw Rekha and Imran enjoying each other’s company at the beach were struck by their closeness and were thus convinced that they loved each other deeply and passionately.

‘ However, it also quoted Imran once having said, ‘The company of actresses is good for a short period. I

enjoy their company for sometime and then move ahead. I can not even think to marry a movie actress.’ Soon after, they parted ways but their relationship often grabs attention. Well, talking about Imran Khan, the charismatic player and dashing skipper of the Pakistan cricket team was known for making women go weak in the knees. He also made news for his rumoured relationship with veteran actress Zeenat Aman.