State grants “Free education to the children” who lost their parents due to COVID-19

New Delhi: In the watch of a growing number of children being orphaned between the furious COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that children who lost their parents or custodians to COVID will be granted free education and a Rs 5,000 monthly allowance. Moreover, the chief minister also stated that the state will grant loans on government guarantees to people who want to work.

“We will grant loans to these families on govt guarantee to people who want to work,” the chief minister added. Madhya Pradesh on May 12 recorded 8,970 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths, bringing its contamination tally to 7,00,202 and death toll to 6,679, the state health department told.

The state government has also delayed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams due to constant increases in COVID-19 cases. The Classes 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams were programmed to be held from April 30 and May 1. The board is regarding alternative methods for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will declare any judgment concerning administering the Class 10, 12 board exams soon, an official statement published in this notice said.