World powers forced calm and Muslim nations cried outrage between the gravest flare-up of brutality in years that witnessed Hamas shower down rockets on Israel, while the Jewish state propelled attacks with fighter jets and firing helicopters. On the Palestinian front, nine children were amongst at least 26 people shot in the blockaded Gaza Strip, and 125 people there were recorded injured, many recovered from the smoldering remains of buildings hit in the congested enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cautioned Hamas against intensifying the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. Netanyahu said in a speech to the Knesset that he would beat Hamas. Netanyahu has made it obvious that his intention is not to kill civilians in Gaza, but to do so. Gaza’s Hamas said it propelled 130 rockets towards Israeli city Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, as sirens alerting of approaching rocket fire boomed in Tel Aviv and central Israel on Tuesday night.

The full text of the speech delivered before Knesset is as follows:

We, the people of Israel, are obliged to you to know Ismail Haniya and other Hamas leaders. You succeeded where we failed. This is because the Jewish people have never been so united in the history of the country of Israel. He admitted the matter that not all the people of Israel could embrace and accept the genocidal enemy. They were ready to endure together with the common opponent of the nation, regardless of whether they were left or right, secular or religious. You remain to drive lethal missiles indiscriminately, with the only intention of injuring and killing as many civilians as possible. You are inspiring us to hold on to our unity as we seek shelter in the face of fear behind our civilians. We Jews now have a common aim, no matter what the dispute, is to defeat you.

But we are giving you one last chance. End all rocket launches completely within 24 hours, forever. We will declare a legal notice to your people notifying you that our tanks with artillery and air are ready at the Gaza border. Let the general public know that we are approaching. Notice has been issued for that. Because of our warning, they must be evacuated quickly to the south. If you do not accept our final warning, we will come, with God’s help, and we will not go back this time. Every centimeter of land you conquer in battle will be added to be part of Israel. From there, there will be no more attacks on our civilians. However, you have a chance to surrender. For that, our doors will always be open. The moment you are ready to lay down your arms we will stop our advance, where we will create our new frontiers. If you continue to attack our citizens, we will turn south and drive you out of that area so that you can never defile yourself again in your evil presence.

It hurts me so much that your common people will lose their homes. But it was you, not us, who chose this war. If your goal is to genocide our citizens with your ruthless cruelty and turn your people into refugees, we will choose the latter. If you loved your people at least part of your hatred of us, this war would never have happened. Attention to the rest of the world: Israel is tired of your constant exploitation that we must “exercise restraint.”

You can talk to us about ‘restraint’ when there is a constant missile attack by a common enemy on the people of your country, to kill them, men, women, and children alike. Until then, we respectfully suggest that you keep your double-tap in your hand. This time, Hamas has come a long way and we will do anything to protect our people and population. Hamas, I thank you once again for helping to bring our people together in unity for such a cause. The people of Israel are never afraid of the way forward.