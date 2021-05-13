“Don’t say a word about work after 6 pm”, CEO urges to employees

Holding the prevailing circumstances in mind, many firms are striving to appear up with new methods to alleviate the workload on their workers, and Zerodha, a financial services corporation is one of them. He also said that “multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain” which is why he has brought this conclusion.

Initially, work-from-home was stretched, but as the year advanced into the second year, the number of people who thought it was sufficient to open an office somehow developed. The dilemma is that many people are not able to set apart enough time for personal life. Extended working hours can be debilitating for many, both mentally and physically.

Although many people try counseling and yoga, getting the job done on time is a challenge. But an Indian company CEO has come up with the idea of being punctual. Nitin Kamath, CEO of financial services company Siroda, tweeted that his company has determined to solve the issue by ‘excluding’ job-related conversations after 6 pm and on holidays. Nitin Kamath said that they are looking at whether this will switch the feeling of lassitude and dizziness that happens after work every day.

“Multitasking can affect performance and damage the brain. Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups at the same time (multitasking) has increased significantly since the advent of work from home.” Kamath adds. Kamath said he expected the decision would support his employees’ work-life balance to move ahead smoothly.”It’s great to be able to finish work at 6 pm and find time to do our own thing,” one said. “More and more bosses around the world need this kind of empathy and common sense.” Posted by another person.

At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried. 1/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain (check the link below).

Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR 2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

With this, he believes that the workload on workers will lessen significantly and they will not feel ‘burned out’ or ‘brain fried.’ Many companies have been announcing new policies to ease the workload on their employees amid rising Covid cases in the country. Remember, it’s important to maintain a balance between work and our personal lives, especially during these stressful conditions.