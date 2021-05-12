“Ban on Asianet News” ; Over half a million people have disliked the channel

Thiruvananthapuram: The second day of the online campaign against Asianet News’ anti-government sentiment campaign continued in full sway.The Sangh Parivar and the BJP banned Asianet News. Approximately 60,000 people have disliked the official Facebook page of Asianet News.

Though all the media had determined not to cover, the right-wing TV commentator in Kerala Sreejith Panicker in the channel debates, the presence of the journalist in today’s discussion on Asianet was the subject of much controversy. Even BJP Sangh Parivar activists boycotted the channel. The comments go like this; “Sreejith Panicker, I like you and your conversations, but we won’t follow Asianet News anymore”. The Asianet journalist was reacting anti-nationally to the audience’s question which was, “Why aren’t reports of violence in Bengal being reported?” The journalist replied that they need not have to telecast the news about the killing of the sanghis that Bengal stays in Pakistan. Allegations have been leveled on social media that PR Praveena, a journalist, was mistreating a decent audience.

Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muraleedharan excludes Asianet News from the press conference. He states that as BJP boycotted the channel, he denies cooperating with the media source for the press meet. He continued, “BJP is the central ruling party. The party has the freedom of choosing an appropriate attitude towards the unpatriotic references or statements of a celebrated media. Non-cooperation was practiced by our father of the nation, Gandhiji himself, we possess Gandhian theory”. He also stated that the “Marxist party uses media sources to broadcast news, favorable to the party. It’s an open secret.”