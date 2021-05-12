“Glass Bridge shattered by strong winds”; Tourist left dangling at 330-feet-height

A tourist in China was left hanging at a 330-feet-height, glass-based bridge after its panels were destroyed by heavy winds. The terrifying event happened on Friday when the man was visiting the bridge positioned in the Piyan Mountain Cultural Tourism Scenic Area in the city outskirts of Longjing.

Tourist left dangling 330ft in the air after glass-bottomed bridge shatters in 90mph gale-force winds in China. He crawled to safety, guided by firefighters and police. pic.twitter.com/Pk2vA7iUY2 — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) May 10, 2021

China is a haven to many glass bridges, walkways, and slides and they have converted as favorite spots for tourists and thrill-seekers. In this example, though, one traveler got more than he negotiated for when severe weather and powerful winds swept away glass parts from the base of the bridge. Executives state that the bridge was hit by huge winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour when the disturbance happened. A picture that was shared on Chinese social media site Weibo, and has after gone viral on the internet, shows the man adhering to the rail of the bridge.

According to the reports, rescue squads and firefighters were asked to support the man and hurried to the scene. Though, the abandoned tourist survived to get back to refuge with aid from on-site staff. He was brought to a hospital and discharged after observation. “The staff of the scenic area rushed to the scene as soon as possible, brought emergency equipment, and successfully transferred the trapped person to a safe area,” said a statement posted to Longjing City’s Weibo page. It continued that there were no fatalities. The region has presently been closed and an inquiry into the event has been started.