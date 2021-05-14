High Court asks Centre about the Covid vaccine supply to Kerala

Kochi: The high court has asked the central government to provide the required vaccine to Kerala, where the spread of Covid-19 is increasing. The Centre is expected to respond by Friday. The court also clarified that only a few Covid vaccines have been made available to Kerala so far.

The central government made its position clear after a tough stance from the court. The Centre has stated that the supply of Covid vaccine is not under the direct control and that a high-level committee appointed by the Supreme Court will take the necessary steps in this regard.

After hearing the Centre’s position, the court clarified that the situation in Kerala is very serious. The High Court, while considering the petition, sought that the Central Government should understand this situation and address the concerns related to the availability of the vaccine.

The court asked why the list of Covid vaccine allotted to Kerala was not published. The court ruled that it would take at least two years to make the vaccine available to the entire population if the vaccine was administered in a current manner. The High Court had directed the Central Government to state its position today on the issue of giving the vaccine to Kerala.