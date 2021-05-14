Hundreds of people crowded for “Eid Shopping” amid strict lockdown

Today a large gathering at Hyderabad’s Charminar for Eid shopping claimed constraints including a lockdown to hold the Covid spread in Telangana, which has approximately 60,000 live coronavirus cases. Telangana is following a 10-day lockdown from Wednesday, with a four-hour break between 6 and 10 in the morning to permit people to purchase essentials commodities.

#WATCH | People throng markets near Hyderabad's Charminar area ahead of Eid tomorrow. A 10-day lockdown is in place in Telangana to contain the spread of COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/LQudIqMpWm — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

https://www.ndtv.com/video/news/news/covid-19-cases-in-hyderabad-amid-lockdown-hundreds-throng-hyderabad-s-charminar-for-eid-shopping-586065

At Charminar in the old parts of Hyderabad this morning, tens of thousands were observed crowding at the Madina market, purchasing for the Eid festival on Friday. Not every people was wearing a mask. Since cars are forbidden as part of the constraints, a traffic jam developed up in different parts of the city. Expecting festival gatherings, Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has announced no more than four people can offer prayers at a mosque during Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz, or Friday prayers.

Read more; “Coronavirus has the right to live” ; Former chief minister’s unusual observation goes viral!!!

No public gatherings would be permitted in public places and people should offer prayers inside their homes, the minister stated, figuring that this time the hardness of the virus was far more dangerous and “we cannot allow the infection to spread”.Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is between those who have forced people to pray at home this Eid, given the dangerous virus. Hyderabad has seen a marginal drop in Covid numbers over the last week but crowd gatherings like the one near Charminar are a big cause of concern. Nearly 29,000 Covid patients are admitted to hospitals across Telangana.