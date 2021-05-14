“Coronavirus has the right to live” ; Former chief minister’s unusual observation goes viral!!!

On Thursday, ex-Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that coronavirus is a living organism, which has a right to live.“Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself,” ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said. The former Uttarakhand CM, though, said people want to outpace the virus to stay protected.

Corona Virus deserves to live, it has a right to life- BJP legislator and until recently Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/jZXWjTYLct — Dushyant (@atti_cus) May 14, 2021

Trivendra Singh Rawat was trolled on the internet for his unique view on coronavirus after it created waves on social media. The remark appears at a point when India is battling a disastrous second surge of Covid-19. India recorded 3,43,144 fresh coronavirus cases and 4,000 fatalities in the past 24 hours, data exhibited on Friday and logged 4,000 deaths for the third day in a series.

Maximum fatalities were recorded in Maharashtra (850), after Karnataka with 344 daily deaths. The top five states which recorded maximum cases are Maharashtra with 42,582 cases, followed by Kerala with 39,955 cases, Karnataka with 35,297 cases, Tamil Nadu with 30,621 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 22,399 cases.