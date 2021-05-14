China sending “sub-standard” Covid-19 critical equipments to India

China is choosing to make profits at the cost of people’s lives and it is a concern of life and death. Chinese companies reveled in swell pricing with an increase in need, but they are also presently shipping sub-standard Covid-19 related significant materials to India.India Today has obtained records and photographic evidence to exhibit how the firms have not only jacked up costs but also modified specifications and parts applied in producing the oxygen concentrators for India, negotiating on the quality and life cycle of the machine, which could head to a medical disaster in India. Many companies are pricing separate costs for the 5-liter and 10-liter concentrators. While the prices alter, most confer an increase in the value in the past weeks. This even as Beijing has been attempting to depict the shipping as a “humanitarian” sign.

“Chinese companies carry forward the spirit of humanitarianism, focus on saving lives, respond to the wants and needs of the Indian people. That reveals their social responsibilities as well as the goodwill in helping India fight #Covid-19. Thumbs up for what they have done,” a Chinese representative to India Ambassador Sun Weidong had tweeted applauding the relief efforts. But if you look at the bills of one of the producers, Yuwell, the prices reached at 340dollars per piece on April 30. Weeks later, the cost of each container went up to 460dollars(as of May 12).

Chinese companies carry forward the spirit of humanitarianism, focus on saving lives, respond to wants & needs of the Indian people. That reveals their social responsibilities as well as the goodwill in helping India fight #COVID19. Thumbs-up for what they have done. pic.twitter.com/A3BNVnsZoV — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 4, 2021

All these acquisitions are principally by firms that are donating to India, but there has been no permission whatsoever. The USISPF (US-India Strategic Partnership Forum) alone has promised 1 lakh oxygen concentrators to India as a component of the Covid relief assistance. The preponderance of the material is being obtained from China.“The current health crisis has exposed vulnerabilities in the global supply chain and why nations cannot depend on a single country for sourcing life-saving medical devices. The sudden spike in demand for oxygen concentrators has driven up prices dramatically, coupled with a shortage of critical components that have led to low-quality products for end consumers,” said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, USISPF CEO.

Speaking to India Today, Indian businessmen, in the situation of anonymity, said the unexpected increase in the request which was unplanned for the making industry gone to an “increase in prices and decrease in quality”.The cost increase is about three times the initial rate of the stock in many cases. Most of the raw material suppliers and factories are making the most of it, leading to many buyers offering higher prices. India Today also obtained a conversation where reserved orders were withdrawn and the companies quoted a higher price for the old order.“Many factories booked orders in April and took initial deposits but did not deliver the products. Just after labor holidays they started to ask for higher prices for the previously booked orders,” said one of the Indian buyers. The buyer also added, “Some companies like Zhengzhou Olive, Shenzhen Hongxinyuan Electronics, Guangzhou Ogwel, Yobekan Shenzhen, Longfin Scitech Co to name a few even doubled and tripled cost of the April orders or refused to give delivery and also delayed refunding the deposits.”

There are major quality issues with new supplies. According to Indian buyers in China, they have rejected many consignments after finding out that the components that were used were cheaper alternatives to what was originally used. This could severely compromise the safety of people whose lives are already in danger in India, explained one of the Indian buyers, and added that there are no quality checks of the products since the situation is desperate.“But, we are buying way more expensive products for half its quality and the life span will by only a few hundred hours as opposed to a few thousand hours that it originally is meant to be,” said the buyer.

He explained, “As the demand was not forecasted, the main components like medical compressors, molecular sieve, PCBA, outer shell, compressor cooling coils, etc, went out of stock. The assembling factories then started using non-medical grade components in the oxygen generators (as explained in the chart).”Compressors that are being applied in the newest systems are undersized and not a medical class. The 10-liter pieces need 1bar pressure which only a 750 W or 550W compressor can do. But, the new pieces have been installed with normal compressors.

“Both India and Chinese governments should take the joint initiative to fight against the pandemic as we are neighbors and have a long history of brotherhood that we must acknowledge. Both must try and control the situation for the benefit of mankind. Joint efforts should be made to stop some people who try to benefit from the pandemic,” Indian businessman Vishal Chada told India Today.India has started a strong objection with China concerning the “price hike” by Chinese suppliers. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, India’s Consul General in Hong Kong, Priyanka Chauhan, took the difficulty with the Chinese officials. India has asked China to prevent the rise in the costs of medical items. India has shown expectation that between the increase in coronavirus cases in the nation, China will rein in the cost of products to be bought to fight the disease.

Read more; Change your toothbrush after recovering from Covid-19 ; Here’s why…

Indian diplomat Priyanka Chauhan said, “We expect that the supply chain should remain open and the price of the products should also be stable.”She added, “Even though there is pressure on supply and demand, there should be stability in the prices of products. The prices of the products should also be forecast.”Regarding Chinese businessmen, she said, “I do not know how much influence the Chinese government can have in this case, but if they can do it, it would be welcome.”

Source; India Today