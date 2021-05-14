“Reason for Muhammad’s anti-Semitism”; Why did Muhammad speak inhumanely about the Jews?

Muhammad cursed the Jews even on his deathbed. There were stages in the life of Muhammad in Madinah. Upon his arrival in Madinah, Muhammad intended to add the Jews to his cult. He had expected that they would join him. But all the Jews rejected Muhammad, miscalculating. The Jew was waiting for a Messiah. But they did not obtain even the primary sign of the Messiah in Muhammad. The cosmic form of the Prophet came out when he realized that the Jewish community would not accept him in any way. Only two years were enough to exterminate all the Jews who had lived in Madinah for about five hundred years!

Soon after the battle of Badr, Muhammad gave them a hint. He threatened to go to the streets of the Jews and convert them to Islam, and if they did not listen to him, the fate of the defeated Meccans in Badr awaited them. Muhammad’s threat was against a treaty allegedly signed with the Jews. But when the Jews laughed at Muhammad without raising such a technique, the Prophet was humiliated! Then things happened very quickly.

There were three Jewish tribes in Madinah: Banu Khainukha, Banu Nadir, and Banu Quraysh. The first to be drawn was Banu Khainokha. It all started when a goldsmith tried to rip off the veil of a Muslim woman who had gone to a shop belonging to a goldsmith. When the young woman made a noise, the Muslim who ran away immediately ate the story of the debtor. The Jewish Muslim was also executed in retaliation. There was so much for Muhammad waiting for a reason. The tribe was besieged for fourteen days. Eventually, Banu Khainoukha surrendered unconditionally.

Ibn Ishaq and al-Waqidi record that the Prophet planned to exterminate all the surrendered tribes. However, the Prophet’s plan was thwarted by the intervention of Abdullah bin Ubayy bin Salul, a Muslim who advocated for the tribe to the end. Instead, the entire tribe had to be deported by hand. A Jewish tribe that had lived in Medina for centuries was thus expelled. Project 1 was implemented for Mohammed. That was just the beginning.

The next move was against the prominent Banu Nadir tribe. That was Muhammad’s project. 2. The Banu Nadir tribe is rich. Allah could not help Muhammad who came to the fort of the tribe in search of compensation! This is because Banu Nadeer was willing to pay the compensation demanded by Muhammad without any complaint. Allah intervened while Muhammad and his close companion Abu Bakr and a few others were waiting in the fort. Muhammad quickly got up and went out of the fort. When Abubaker, who did not know the story, went in search; Muhammad said, “I left the fort because Allah immediately informed me of deception.

” Allah revealed that it was the treachery of the tribe of Banu Nadir to kill him by throwing a large rock at him from above! The breach of the covenant had already taken place because of Muhammad’s unquestionable revelation of God. You have to suffer the consequences. Muhammad and his soldiers surrounded the Banu Nadir tribe. Their palm groves were destroyed and set on fire in real-time! Chief Banu Nadeer could not help but ask. “Abul Qasim, is this the work you have to do when you are told not to destroy the trees?” In the ears of the Prophet, who was affectionately called Abul Qasim by those close to him, but it did not resonate. Muhammad asked the tribesmen to leave Madinah after almost all their crops had been destroyed, but Muhammad listened to the Jews who asked to be allowed to take at least the rest of their property with them.

The Banu Nadir tribe also had to leave Madinah. A group of people who had lived in the city for centuries came among them as refugees and were expelled from Madinah as part of a conspiracy by someone less than two years old. Those of their friendly tribes with Muhammad wept silently for them. They could not disobey the Prophet! Project 3 was left to the satisfaction of God’s prophet who wiped out the two tribes. A tribe lives on nothing but their interests. “Banu Quraish”.

The story of Banu Quraysh is very bloody. The remaining Jewish presence in Medina. Muhammad’s plan would have been complete only if it had been abolished. Jibreel arrived on time with the message of Allah. From Sahih Bukhari: Ayesha submits: When the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) returned from Khandakh and was taking a bath with his weapons, Jibreel came and asked the Prophet. “Have you laid down your arms? By Allah, we angels have not laid down our arms, so take up your arms and go out.” Muhammad asked, “Where should I go?” Jibril Banu pointed his finger at Quraysh. So the Prophet went out to them.

(Sahih Bukhari 4117Book 64, Hadith 161) This Hadith alone will suffice to explain what happened. An angel’s song is enough to bring his followers to the battlefield! Notice that Jibreel pointed his hand at the hadith. Banu Quraysh trapped in an isolated island! There is so much to obtain there. Everything is there. It is not unheard of for the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) that if he told his soldiers that the secret was to do something in Banu Quraish, they would be ready to accept it as a divine message!

At the end of the 25-day siege, Banu Quraysh surrendered unconditionally. The destiny of the surrendered tribe was to “kill all the men of the tribe, enslave the women and children, and then scatter the rest.” Things went as planned. They are butchers. Everyone was tied with both hands around their necks. They numbered about 700 to 900 people. All lined up around the pit, which was made to a good depth and size. The callers had to go ahead and sit on the edge of the pit. The only thing the holy warriors of the Prophet Muhammad would do was to cut off their heads and throw them into the pit!

The butchery, which began in the early morning sun, ended in the hot nights. When it was all over, Muhammad ordered the pit to be covered with soil. Muhammad possessed Rihanna, the most beautiful of women. The rest of the women were exchanged for horses and swords in the slave market and everything was beautified!