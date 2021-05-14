Red alert in some parts of Kerala; vaccination on May 14 and 15 postponed

Thiruvananthapuram: The Covid vaccination scheduled for today in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts has been postponed. The district collectors notified.

Vaccination has been postponed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts after the Central Meteorological Department issued a red alert for low pressure in the Arabian Sea.

According to the Met Office, the low-pressure area in the southeastern Arabian Sea will intensify today and tomorrow. By Sunday, low pressure will make cyclone tauktae. The meteorological office said that the cyclone’s trajectory is close to the Kerala coast and the sea will be rough.